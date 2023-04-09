Shanties removed, Chandigarh administration reclaims 2.5 acres

A total of 32 unauthorised jhuggis, one cattle and one goat shed were removed in an eviction drive carried out by Chandigarh administration in Industrial Area Phase II on Saturday. The administration reclaimed around 2.5 acres of land.

Encroachment from the green belt behind Industrial plot number 434 and 434-A of Chandigarh was also removed. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drive was conducted by UT’s engineering department near 3 BRD. The eviction team, led by sub-divisonal officer (roads) Maninder Singh, used excavators and trucks during the drive. Encroachment from the green belt behind Industrial plot number 434 and 434-A was also removed as per the orders of deputy commissioner Vinay Partap Singh. The DC cautioned the general public against indulging in any encroachments in the city.