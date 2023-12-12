Chandigarh administrator calls on youth to contribute to vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’

The state-level “Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth” campaign, aiming at propelling India toward an era of comprehensive development by 2047, was kicked off from Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Monday.

UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit addressing the audience during the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth’ campaign Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the audience, UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit said the campaign is the Centre’s vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, which is the 100th year of its independence.

Calling upon the academia to shoulder the responsibility to facilitate the transformation process, Purohit said it is pertinent to channelise the innovative ideas of the youth into nation-building by inviting them to ideate and contribute to the vision of “Viksit Bharat by 2047”.

The UT administrator asked three questions and solicited a response from the youth, “What can you do to make Viksit Bharat@2047 possible? What do we need to do to reach this goal? What should a Viksit Bharat look like in 2047 in different aspects?”

“Each one of you can think about it and send your suggestions on the Vikisit Bharat @ 2047 ideas portal— https://innovateindia.mygov.in/viksitbharat2047/,” said Purohit.

Earlier, academicians of the state deliberated on several topics, including empowered Indians and good governance & security, in panel discussions held during the event. Insight on “engaging with youth for contributing on Viksit Bharat@2047 - Possible approaches” was given by the UT education secretary Purva Garg.

The state-level event witnessed an unprecedented confluence of academicians with over 20 vice-chancellors of various universities, heads of institutions, more than 250 principals, deans and faculty members of colleges from across the State. Senior officers from department of higher education of Punjab and Chandigarh were also present on the occasion.