Chandigarh admn caps RT-PCR test price at 299

While earlier the prescribed charges for RT-PCR test in Chandigarh was ₹450, now private labs can charge only up to ₹299
No change was made in the charges for rapid antigen test, which costs 350 in Chandigarh. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 03:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT administration on Thursday slashed the charges for Covid-19 tests at private hospitals and laboratories.

While earlier the prescribed charges for RT-PCR test was 450, now private labs can charge only up to 299.

Also, charges for True Nat test have been capped at 1,250 and for IgG-based ELISA test at 250. Earlier, there was no cap on these tests.

However, no change was made in the charges for rapid antigen test, which costs 350.

“After due consideration and taking into account the cost of kits, consumables and rates fixed by the Haryana and Punjab governments, the Chandigarh administration has revised rates for Covid-19 testing,” UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said.

“In case sample is collected from home, private laboratories may charge up to 200 per test in addition to the capped prices. Violators found overcharging will face strict action,” he added.

Chandigarh-specific Covid app launched

In order to provide the public a handy access to all meaningful information on Covid-19, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday launched the COVA Chd App.

The app assists Covid patients in self-health inspection, and updates them on necessary utilities, including details of essential commodities’ vendors, Covid Care Centres, hospitals and labs in their vicinity. It also assists the health department in patient management, contact tracing, sample collection and management of home-quarantine patients. The geo-fencing feature of the app helps track and trace patients, and also helps in keeping a tab on quarantine-jumpers.

