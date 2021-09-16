Chandigarh admn exploring land pooling options to develop villages

The UT administration is considering a number of land pooling models for the development of villages and periphery land pockets.

One of the models being considered is giving land development rights instead of land rights. Under it, villagers opting for land pooling will form a consortium and then be allowed to develop the land as per the laid down building bylaws and other rules and regulations. Common facilities like roads and water supply will be provided.

Such models were taken up in a meeting that was convened at the level of the UT adviser here on Wednesday. Different aspects of the Land Aggregation Policy for Chandigarh and proposed development of villages and peripheral areas as notified in the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 were also discussed.

“Mohali has a Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and Panchkula has Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikarn (HSVP), but Chandigarh doesn’t have any such authority. The administration will be exploring the option of giving this role to Chandigarh Housing Board,” said a senior UT official who attended the meeting.

On the controversial issue of the Lal Dora extension, the administration has decided that it will be marked on villages using LIDIR technology. The deputy commissioner’s office will provide the same to the urban planning department, said the official. “The urban planning department has been directed to prepare a comprehensive strategy for village development plan,” the official added.

Earlier, the consultant of Indian Institute for Human Settlement (IIHS), Bangaluru, presented a draft policy for aggregation of land for villages and peri urban areas in Chandigarh, after studying best practices of this area in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The UT adviser said that provisions of RERA and other Acts/guidelines prevalent for such development may also be incorporated. Other officials present in the meeting also made suggestions on the issue. The consultant has been given a month’s time to rework the initial draft and submit a report within a month.

Kapil Setia, chief architect, thereafter made a presentation on study undertaken for development plan of villages in Chandigarh, highlighting existing physical situation and proposals and possible options for both sectoral and non-sectoral villages in conformity with the notified CMP 2031.

Based on recommendations of the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, focused development of villages shall be undertaken by the municipal corporation/CHB as per the above policy to be notified by the Chandigarh administration in consultation with the competent authority. These development plans shall be undertaken through a special village planning cell in close coordination between MC, CHB and the department of urban planning in a time-bound manner.