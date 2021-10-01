Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn forms panel to streamline realty procedures
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn forms panel to streamline realty procedures

Following Supreme Court directions, the Chandigarh administration has constituted a committee to review and streamline the processes
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:40 AM IST
A Supreme Court bench had observed that residents of Chandigarh are widely harassed while seeking no-objection certificate for sale of leasehold property. (HT Photo)

Following Supreme Court directions, the UT administration has constituted a committee to review and streamline the processes of sanction of mutation, grant of occupancy certificate, no-objection certificate and other citizen-centric requirements, including calculation of unearned profit, under the 1973 or 2007 rules.

“The committee shall submit its report to the administrator and Chandigarh administration, preferably within three months. We hope that the learned administrator will take appropriate steps to implement the suggestions made by the committee, including forwarding of the proposed amendments in the statute to the ministry of home affairs, if any, suggested by the committee,” the SC had directed.

A bench of justices Hemant Gupta and AS Bopana observed, “The residents of Chandigarh are widely harassed while seeking no-objection certificate for sale of leasehold property, as the procedure for its grant and of deposit of unearned increase is interpreted in different manners by different officials, which the administration has failed to control.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI arrests Chandigarh lawyer for accepting 80,000 bribe

42-year-old bludgeons friend to death in Panchkula, arrested

9 lakh relief for family of Ferozepur man killed in accident

Mohali police book Dhakoli man for bigamy
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP