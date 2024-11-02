Chandigarh admn-IAF deadlock keeping heritage centre’s Phase 2 from taking off

The deadlock between the Chandigarh administration and the Indian Air Force (IAF) over the maintenance of upcoming Phase 2 of India’s first IAF Heritage Centre in Sector 18 is hindering the project’s progress. The Chandigarh administration had written to Indian Air Force to take responsibility of maintaining Phase 2, but has not received a response. (HT File photo)

Christened “Indian Air Force Aerospace and Technical Centre”, Phase 2 will incorporate advanced technology-driven features and experiences, aimed at inspiring young individuals to join the air force. The air force had submitted the proposal for this wing in July 2023, stating that maintenance work for the artefacts will be carried out by the UT administration.

However, the administration proposed modifications, suggesting that the IAF take responsibility for maintenance due to concerns over lack of technical expertise. Despite this, 15 months have passed without a response.

The first phase, occupying a 15,000 square feet hall, focuses on the history and legends of the air force. As part of Phase 1, GNAT aircraft were displayed at the light point outside the centre. The air force has already handed over Phase 1 to the UT tourism department, which is responsible for its maintenance.

The new wing will be constructed in an adjacent hall, covering an area of approximately 13,000 square feet. It will feature an array of technology-based and electronic systems, simulators, and aero engines.

A senior UT administration official overseeing the project stated, “We suggested a few modifications in the memorandum of understanding for Phase 2. Also, we expect the IAF to handle the maintenance of artefacts in Phase 2, as we lack the expertise to manage technical elements. It has been almost a year and we’ve sent three reminders, but have not received a response.”

Since its launch on May 8, 2023, the centre, set up at the Government Press building, has been receiving encouraging footfall.

Entry tickets are priced at ₹50 for adults, with free admission for children under 18. The immersive simulator experience, which costs ₹295 for both children and adults, is available in three slots of 25 people each at 10 am, 12 pm, and 3 pm, subject to prior booking. Tickets are available on the Chandigarh Tourism app and at the centre’s counters. The centre is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.

The heritage centre currently offers a total of eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapon displays, with the flight simulator as its main draw. The centre also features informative exhibits on aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, as well as films on notable achievements and personalities, guides and a souvenir shop. Five vintage aircraft with cockpit viewing access are also on display.

A theme-based café is operational, along with a wall displaying images of 58 vintage and retired aircraft, adding to the immersive experience for visitors.