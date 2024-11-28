Chandigarh admn invites public ideas to boost city’s tourism

Aiming to bolster Chandigarh’s tourism and economic growth with public participation, the UT tourism department has invited citizens to share their insights on improving visitors’ experience in the city. The Chandigarh tourism secretary visited key landmarks, including Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Capitol Complex and Pierre Jeanneret House in Sector 5, where he identified opportunities to further elevate these iconic sites as major tourist attractions, acknowledging their unique significance in the city’s heritage. (HT file photo)

A Google Form is available on the official website of the UT tourism department — www.chandigarhtourism.gov.in — where suggestions can be submitted within seven days. The link to the form is also accessible through the department’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.

This was decided during a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by UT tourism-cum-home secretary Mandip Singh Brar, where strategies for enhancing tourism and improving the department’s operations were discussed.

Improving tourism facilities and engaging citizens for feedback on ways to promote tourism were in focus during the meeting.

Day pass, food festival on admn’s mind

Among the initiatives discussed were introduction of a day pass for visitors and a Food Festival in Sector 17. The day pass will allow visitors to access various paid tourism spots with a single ticket.

The festival, also under consideration, will showcase culinary delights from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other north Indian states to offer unique and memorable experiences for both domestic and international tourists.

The meeting also explored the idea of establishing souvenir shops at various locations across Chandigarh. Additionally, it was suggested to upgrade the Chandigarh Tourism app to provide better services for tourists.

Brar directed the department to promote activities catering specifically to senior citizens at various locations around the city. He recommended expanding the concept of the Senior Citizens’ Corner, currently located in Sector 17, to other areas, fostering an inclusive tourism experience.

The secretary also proposed hosting weekly events at various parks across Chandigarh on Sundays, where citizens could showcase their musical talents.

Brar also visited key landmarks, including Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Capitol Complex and Pierre Jeanneret House in Sector 5, where he identified opportunities to further elevate these iconic sites as major tourist attractions, acknowledging their unique significance in Chandigarh’s heritage.