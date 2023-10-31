Chandigarh admn likely to review ban on petrol two-wheelers

Facing flak from consumers and automobile dealers for stopping registration of non-electric two-wheelers from October 29 ahead of the auspicious festive season, the UT administration is likely to review the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in the coming days.

All 13,685 non-electric two-wheelers allowed under the policy this year were filled by 2 pm on Sunday, following which the registration portal was closed, leaving customers present at dealerships to collect their booked vehicles bewildered. (Mint photo)

On October 29, the administration had stopped registration of two-wheelers running on internal combustion engines (ICE) after the target fixed for 2023-24 in the amended EV Policy was achieved. As a result, only electric two-wheelers will be registered in the city till April 2024.

A UT official said the administration was considering to review the policy in a couple of days in view of the festive season.

Meanwhile, members of the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association have sought an appointment with UT administrator Banwarial Purohit to demand a total removal of the cap on the registration of non-electric two-wheelers in the city.

Around 20,000 non-electric two-wheelers are sold each year in Chandigarh — around 1,600 each month — of which 4,000 vehicles are bought in the festive season alone.

In the first year of the five-year policy period, after achieving the target for 2022-23, the administration had suspended the registration of non-electric two-wheelers from February 10 to March 31, 2023.

Policy amended twice already

For 2023-24, in June, UT had decided to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers after achieving the target of 6,202.

But after facing criticism for stringent capping, the administration in July had relaxed the target substantially, taking it to 12,076. The target was met by October 6, when UT put an immediate stop on registration of non-electric two-wheelers.

Under pressure from various quarters, the administration amended the policy once again on October 18, bumping up the number of permitted non-electric two-wheelers from 12,076 to 13,685 — opening 1,609 more registration slots. But these were exhausted in just 11 days.

Even in the case of fuel-run four-wheelers, new registrations will not be done after their number reaches 17,000 that is expected to happen in November.

