Chandigarh admn mulls one-time relief for sale of fuel-based 2-wheelers

Facing flak over its decision to halt the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers, the UT administration is mulling to give one-time relief to automobile dealers to clear their stock during the festive season.

UT administration had stopped registration of non-electric two-wheelers on October 6 after it finished the yearly quota for such vehicles. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The administration had closed the portal for registration of fuel-based two-wheelers on October 6 after it achieved the fixed target (12,076) for such vehicles for the current financial year.

According to the proposal by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the plan is to permit the sale of approximately 1,500 non-electric two-wheelers during the festive season, a senior officer of the UT administration revealed. A meeting in this regard is scheduled for October 17.

Traders not impressed

Traders, however, said the proposed one-time relief will be of no help to them and demanded that the capping be removed entirely.

Ram Kumar Garg, finance secretary of the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association, Chandigarh, said, “Our festive sales go up to as high as 4,000 two-wheelers. Thus, the one-time relief for sale of 1,500 fuel-based vehicles won’t help us in any way. This quota will be exhausted in less than 10 days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We request the UT administrator to remove the capping entirely, keeping in mind the sentiments of the public and the traders,” he added.

There are 10 automobile dealers in the city, who sell around 20,000 non-electric two-wheelers each year, with around 1,600 sold each month.

On October 10, during a meeting at the UT secretariat, administrator Bawarilal Purohit had directed the officers of the administration to re-examine the ban on registration of non-electric two-wheelers.

Purohit cited the cost of electric vehicles, which are more expensive than fuel-based vehicles. Also, there are fewer options to choose from. He also questioned whether the administration will be able to stop a buyer who purchases vehicles from Panchkula or Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to data available from September 20, 2022, to September 18 this year, a total of 19,592 non-electric two-wheelers were registered against 1,807 electric two-wheelers. Similarly, 26,372 non-electric four-wheelers were registered against 752 electric and 263 strong hybrid vehicles during the period.

Mayor threatens to protest if UT doesn’t rollback ban

HT Correspondent

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

Chandigarh: City mayor Anup Gupta, along with members of the joint action committee of two-wheeler automobiles, has issued a three-day ultimatum to the administration to reconsider their decision to ban the registration of non-electric two-wheelers. They have threatened to stage a protest at the UT border on Tuesday, dressed in black, if their demands are not met.

The committee members stated that Sunday marks the beginning of Navratri, yet the EV policy of the Chandigarh administration remains unchanged. The two-wheeler traders of Chandigarh were optimistic that the administration would relax the restrictions during Navratri, allowing city residents to purchase their preferred vehicles during festivities. They added that most residents eagerly wait for Navratri season to make their purchases as it is considered an auspicious time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In June this year, 18 associations in Chandigarh had joined forces and cautioned the administration, in the presence of mayor Gupta that they would prevent vehicles from other states from entering the city if their demands were not addressed.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON