Chandigarh admn ropes in 2 officers for Covid management at GMCH-32

To streamline Covid care at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, the Chandigarh administration has appointed two senior officers.

UT adviser Manoj Parida on Monday ordered that Yashpal Garg, CEO of Chandigarh Housing Board, will be the overall in-charge of Covid management at GMCH-32. He will be assisted by Sorabh Arora, joint commissioner of Chandigarh municipal corporation.

“Garg will coordinate with the GMCH-32 director-principal and medical superintendent to ensure availability of beds, medicines, doctors, and other infrastructure for Covid patients. He will report to the principal health secretary,” UT adviser’s order stated.

The move comes after the top brass of the hospital failed to implement the directions of the administration, confirmed three senior UT officials.

Reports of rift in top brass

“There were reports of internal rift among the senior doctors at the hospital and despite strict directions, they repeatedly failed to ramp up facilities amid increasing virus cases in the city. There were issues related to procurement of essential equipment at the hospital as well,” said a senior UT official requesting anonymity.

When asked, Parida said the order was passed for better management of Covid-19 related emergencies amid problems among the top brass at GMCH-32. “Things will be streamlined now,” he said.

GMCH-32 is tasked with providing home isolation care to patients in the southern sectors which also include villages like Burail and Maloya. The hospital has also been asked to dedicate 150 beds for Covid patients at its Sector 32 campus, of which 65 are functional. Also, the Sector 48 hospital which is a dedicated Covid facility with a capacity of 100 beds is being managed by GMCH-32. The staff for isolation centres created at Shri Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College, Sector 46, and Sood Dharamshala is being provided by the hospital.

Amid Covid surge, the hospital has closed physical OPDs. However, obstetric cases and cancer patients are being seen with precautions. Only emergency surgeries are performed currently.

After being deputed as Covid in-charge, Yashpaul Garg said, “If there are any issues with coordination among doctors and problems related to procurement, I will try to solve them.”

Officials said Garg will function from the temporary office at the GMCH-32 campus.

Efforts ramped up, says hospital

In a statement released on Monday, GMCH-32 said that additional steps have taken for better Covid management. This includes more helplines for patients requiring help from the rapid response teams, distribution of medicines among patients in home isolation, besides addition of 10 teams for collection of samples from containment zones and contacts of Covid patients in south zone.