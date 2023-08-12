Chandigarh admn sacks school teacher accused of murdering wife

The UT education department has dismissed the services of a school teacher who is accused of murdering his wife, also a school teacher, at their government house in Sector 23 in 2020.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, has been absconding since September 2020. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Mandeep Singh, a trained graduate teacher (TGT), taught at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 47-D, while his wife, Jyoti Rani, was a social science teacher at the government school in Karsan, Ram Darbar.

In 2020, 40-year-old Jyoti’s decomposing body was found at their house, following which Mandeep was booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code on September 16, 2020.

As per police, Singh had also tried to kill their 13-year-old son by trying to push him into a canal in Ludhiana district. Jyoti’s murder had came to light after Ludhiana police rescued the boy from Neelon Canal and brought him back to their house in Sector 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jyoti Rani, the victim. (HT)

As per an order issued by the UT director school education on Friday, the accused has been absent from duty since September 9, 2020. He remains on the run and police have also issued a lookout notice against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh was placed under suspension on June 8, 2022, as per the Central Civil Services Rules for his absence from duty.

The case charge sheet was sent to his house in Sector 23 on July 19, 2022, but it was received back with the comments that the accused had left the house.

Additional district and sessions judge (retd) BR Bansal was appointed as the inquiry officer in the case and the letter with this information and a further notice sent to him, but was not delivered.

In the inquiry report submitted by Bansal, the allegations levelled against Singh were proved. The education department also issued a notice against him on March 20, 2023, to appear before the competent authority within 15 days or it will be presumed that he has nothing to say and action will be taken against him as per rules. But he never turned up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on this, as per Central Civil Services Rules, Singh was dismissed from service and has also been disqualified for future employment under the government.