e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Woman in home quarantine found murdered in heart of Chandigarh

Woman in home quarantine found murdered in heart of Chandigarh

Body found wrapped in blanket after her 13-year-old son leads police to the house in Sector 23; missing husband booked

chandigarh Updated: Sep 16, 2020 11:16 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The body of the woman was found wrapped in a blanket in the government accommodation in Sector 23, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.
The body of the woman was found wrapped in a blanket in the government accommodation in Sector 23, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

A woman in home quarantine was found murdered at her house in Sector 23 in the heart of Chandigarh on Wednesday morning.

Police said Jyoti Singh’s body was found wrapped in a blanket in her government accommodation.

A case of murder was registered against her husband, Mandeep Singh, who is absconding.

The murder came to light when police accompanied her 13-year-old son back to his house in Chandigarh from Ludhiana, where he was found roaming alone under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

The boy told the police that his father had taken him to Ludhiana and gone missing.

“The son of the couple was found by the police in Ludhiana. He told the police there that he belonged to Chandigarh so when we brought him home, the body was found,” said Ram Rattan, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 17, Chandigarh.

According to police sources, the woman was an employee in the UT education department.

tags
top news
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
Indian, Chinese soldiers fired burst of bullets in air near Finger 4 before Moscow talks
Indian, Chinese soldiers fired burst of bullets in air near Finger 4 before Moscow talks
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Bill to temporarily reduce salaries of lawmakers: Peek into the paycheques
Bill to temporarily reduce salaries of lawmakers: Peek into the paycheques
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan’s new prime minister, will succeed Shinzo Abe
Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan’s new prime minister, will succeed Shinzo Abe
Wrong to call Buttler England’s best-ever white-ball player: Rohan Gavaskar
Wrong to call Buttler England’s best-ever white-ball player: Rohan Gavaskar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In