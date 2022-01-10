Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh admn seeks suggestions for Excise Policy

Updated on Jan 10, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With the Excise Policy for 2022-23 set to come into force from April 1, the UT administration has sought suggestions from various stakeholders within 15 days.

The suggestions can be sent via email to aetcchd2@gmail.com or submitted physically at the Excise and Taxation office in Sector 17.

Assistant excise and taxation commissioner Randhir Singh said suggestions were invited from stakeholders, including hoteliers, liquor vend owners, Wine Merchants’ Association, etc. “Several bodies have already submitted their suggestions and we are looking into them,” he said.

After considering the proposals, senior UT officials will take the final decision. The department is also working on providing online permission for liquor for weddings and other functions. Even, the bar licence will be given online.

