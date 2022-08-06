Chandigarh admn to continue recruitments through old rules

With the UT administration yet to notify recruitment rules in line with the central services rules, the fresh recruitments, promotions and deputations under it will continue to be done on the basis of old recruitment rules.

Stating that framing the new rules is a lengthy process, the UT personnel secretary has written to all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to continue with the old rules till fresh rules are finalised.

“The framing, finalisation and notification of fresh recruitment rules on central pattern is a lengthy process and will take considerable time as the administration is in process of finalising pay scales of various posts,” reads the official’s letter.

The secretary reasoned, “It will not be fair to keep the matters like appointment (direct/promotion/ deputation), probation, confirmation, etc. in limbo till the Recruitment Rules are finalised as per Central Rules.”

The delay in framing of new rules, says the secretary, will also impact the promotions of UT employees. Expressing concern over the issue, the official states, “Employees eligible for promotion will be deprived of their promotional avenue which will tantamount to stagnation in the feeder cadre.”

“Keeping in view the above circumstances and in order to run the affairs of Chandigarh administration efficiently, the administration has decided to allow operation of Recruitment Rules (as applicable before 01.04.2022) for filling up the posts by way of direct recruitment/promotion/deputation till fresh recruitment rules are finalised as per central rules,” reads the letter.

In March this year, after repeatedly turning down the earlier requests of a section of UT employees to implement central services rules in Chandigarh, the Union government had notified the Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, replacing Punjab service rules from April 1.

Major impact of the shift from Punjab to central services rules will be an increase in the retirement age from 58 years to 60 years. The child care leave for women will increase from one year to two years. For professors in colleges under administration, the retirement age may increase to 65 years. Similarly, other allowances are likely to increase.

More posts may be deemed abolished

Amid delay in framing of new rules, the administration fears that the non-filling up of posts may lead to more posts falling in “Deemed Abolished” category that will adversely affect its working.

Notably, the administration is already struggling to get more than 2,100 posts restored, which were deemed abolished.

The administration has approached the Union ministry of home affairs for exempting posts deemed abolished during the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has reasoned that regular recruitments couldn’t take place due the pandemic. As a result, many posts remained vacant for two years.

As per the central government rules, if a post remains vacant for two or more years, then it is interpreted as not needed and consequently termed “deemed abolished”.

