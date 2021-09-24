Chandigarh admn to high court: No floor-wise NOC issued for multi-storey apartments

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday told the high court that it hasn’t issued no-objection certificate (NOC) mentioning floor for any residential property where transfer deed was registered, except in one case in Sector 27.

UT’s assistant estate officer Harjeet Singh Sandhu told high court bench of Justice TS Dhindsa and Justice Vivek Puri that floor was mentioned only in one case pertaining to Sector 27, which was on the request of the Punjab and Sind Bank after creation of charge on the property. The charge/ lien (form of security in a property to secure payment) was noted and taken on record for necessary action on the property records.

The estate office does not issue NOCs mentioning particular floor. No such NOC mentioning floor on the basis of share of owner/co-owner was issued by the present head or any of his predecessors, as per records, except the ones which may have been issued on the basis of registered sale deeds executed as per Chandigarh Apartment Rules 2001.

The response came as high court sought clarification on an office order issued on August 20 by UT estate office, which gave the impression that while issuing the NOC to banks to facilitate certain loan transactions, the share percentage as well as the floor may have been mentioned.

The high court was hearing a clutch of petitions against conversion of residential plots into apartments. A survey conducted on an HC order has revealed that between 2016 and 2019, as many as 891 sale deeds were registered, where part of a property was sold outside the family.

The plea argues residential plots in Chandigarh are meant to be single-dwelling units. However, in the recent years, these are being sold floor-wise to multiple owners, which will put additional burden on infrastructure. UT has maintained that it does not allow floor wise sale. The matter will be taken up on Friday as well.