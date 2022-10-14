Chandigarh admn to install 11.5 crore solar power plant at N-Choe

Working on achieving its ambitious target of generating 75 mega watt (MW) green energy by August next year to make Chandigarh a model solar city, the UT administration has decided to set up a 2 mega watt peak (MWp) solar photo voltaic (SPV) power plant at the N-Choe near Garden of Conifers in Sector 52.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To achieve the target, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency, has prepared a detailed report on feasibility of solar power plants at various sites.

Among these sites, the canal top solar plant at N-Choe will be set up at a cost of nearly ₹11.50 crore, while another plant of same capacity has also been proposed at the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in the city.

An official said the solar city programme was in full swing to make Chandigarh a model solar city. As part of the programme, 51.062 MWp rooftop SPV power plants had already been installed as of August 31 this year.

For achieving the target of 75 MWp, the official said CREST had prepared a road map under which 57 MWp will be achieved by December 31, 67 MWp by March 31, 2023, and 75 MWp by August 15, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, CREST was directed to make at least seven government departments/buildings 100% self-reliant in terms of energy, including Model Jail, Sector 51, and all buildings of the forest department by October 15, all government schools and police stations by December 31, and all buildings of the transport and sports departments, and government hospitals under the UT administration by August 15, 2023.