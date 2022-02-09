Chandigarh admn to push for electric vehicles, draft policy notification likely this weekend

The UT administration is aiming to phase out all two-wheeler and three-wheelers internal combustion (IC) engines from the city in three years and replace these electric vehicles.

A target of setting up 100 charging stations across the city is also being set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its drive to make the city green and clean, the administration is coming up with an electric vehicle (EV) policy, a draft of which is likely to be notified by end of this week.

The final draft was reviewed by the UT adviser, Dharam Pal on Tuesday, and after the approval of the UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, slated for Thursday, it will be notified inviting public comments. The policy will become effective from April 1. It will be for five years.

“The registration of the fossil-fuel-based two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be capped for every year. Four-wheelers will be phased out in a phased manner due to limited availability of options in terms of models and price range,” said a senior UT official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A number of incentives will be introduced for the consumers to make a shift from fossil-fuel-based engines to electric vehicles. “Subsidy will be given on the basis of the battery capacity of a vehicle. There will be a limit on the number of vehicles registered which will be given subsidy. There will also be early-bird subsidy which will be higher – those who purchase EVs within the first year of the policy’s implementation will save more money,” said the official.

Other benefits will include free parking and exemption from road tax. The policy also envisages making registration of private and commercial e-vehicles easier and quicker by offering immediate online registration. The registration will be allowed for two, three, and four-wheelers retrofitted with an electric motor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, earlier, the UT transport department had also prepared a draft EV policy. But last year the Chandigarh renewable energy and science and technology (CREST) was entrusted with finalising the policy.

The administration is to bring the policy to encourage e-vehicles to reduce pollution in the city by bringing down emissions from the transport sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON