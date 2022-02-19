Chandigarh admn to revive Regional Trauma Centre project at Sector 53

Hanging fire for nearly 14 years, the Advanced Regional Trauma Centre planned in Sector 53 may finally see the light of the day.

In 2008, the central government had allotted around 10 acres in Sector 53 to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for construction of a 300-bed Advanced Trauma Centre.

But since then, the project has remained on paper.

While holding a meeting regarding the health projects of Chandigarh recently, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said the Regional Trauma Centre project in Sector 53 should pick up pace, as with its state-of-the-art-facilities, it would be the first such centre in the region.

He said the centre should be equipped with all infrastructure to take care of victims of natural or manmade disasters, road accidents and other sudden injuries. Amid such facilities will be a helipad, which can be used to bring in patients via air ambulances in emergency situations.

The progress so far

After the land was allotted in 2008, a detailed project report (DPR) was prepared in consultation with Dr MC Misra, former director, AIIMS, New Delhi, as the external expert.

The DPR was sent to the Union government by the then UT adviser for approval and to seek requisite budget for setting up the centre.

But, GMCH-32 director-principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur informed the health secretary that there had been no progress in the matter for the last five years.

“Since 2008, the land only got a boundary wall and has remained vacant. Since the project is crucial for enhancing the medical facilities in Chandigarh, we have decided to revive the project and take up the matter with the Union government again. GMCH-32 director-principal has been directed to prepare a self-contained note on the file concerned, so that the project can be taken ahead. After the submission of the file, the UT administrator will consult the central government for getting required approvals and funds,” Garg said.

The delay in the project had also caught the attention of the Punjab and Haryana high court in May 2018 when it was reviewing the status of the Emergency Block and Advanced Trauma Centre coming up at GMCH-32. Back then, the court had asked the UT officials to check whether the standalone Regional Trauma Centre in Sector 53 was still required.

Officials told to speed up pending health projects

While chairing the meeting, Garg asked the GMCH-32 director-principal and UT health services director Dr Suman Singh to expedite all pending health-related projects.

“The construction work of the ₹6.5-crore Emergency Trauma Centre in GMCH-32 has been started, but there has been only 10% progress. Considering the slow pace of the project, officials have been asked to speed up the work. Also, UT’s engineering wing has been asked to provide details of the Mother and Child Care Centre, which is being constructed at GMCH-32’s Block K, within 15 days,” Garg told HT.

The health secretary also asked GMCH-32 officials to start work on setting up an Advanced Infectious Diseases Centre and Super Specialty Services in Block F on its campus, besides constructing a multi-level parking and hostel block at the Sector 48 hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Suman Singh recommended upgrade of UT’s 15 urban health and wellness centres as “health and wellness centres”.

50-bed hospital to come up at Dhanas

The UT health department is also planning to set up a 50-bed hospital on two acres in Dhanas. “Earlier, the plan was to construct a hospital at Maloya, but it could not take off. A 50-bed hospital is needed at Maloya or Dhanas, where most of the families have been shifted under UT’s rehabilitation programme,” Dr Singh said, adding that a hospital at Dhanas has been considered as four acres are available there.

Also, the land at Maloya, where a hospital was previously being considered, will now be utilised for an upscale health and wellness centre, she added.