Chandigarh admn to run electric vehicle policy past 500 stakeholders

The Chandigarh administration will from March 11 hold a two-day national-level virtual interaction with over 500 stakeholders from the electric vehicle (EV) sector, as it prepares to implement the EV Policy in the city from April 1.

The Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) will interact with stakeholders like EV manufacturers, charging station installers, battery manufacturers and firms undertaking recycling, before the policy is finalised.

“We will be making a presentation on the various aspects of the policy and how it is likely to impact the sector. Thereafter, opinions and comments of the stakeholders will be invited. There will be special focus on the policy for EV start-ups,” said Debendra Dalai, chief executive officer, CREST.

Under the policy, EV start-ups will be encouraged through monetary incentives like payment of patent registration fees. UT will also promote the industry-led E-Mobility Centre of Excellence for advance electric and automotive research.

Skill enhancement centres will be set up and short-term courses on electric mobility, electric vehicle supply equipment, and battery manufacture and maintenance will be offered at public and private educational institutions

Short-term courses on electric mobility, electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), repair and maintenance, battery manufacturing and maintenance are also being planned by the education department in collaboration with the UT transport department. Polytechnics will offer two-week courses on electric vehicle awareness for skill development.

“The Chandigarh administration, in partnership with relevant/interested original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) and service providers, will develop skill enhancement centres to deliver vocational courses on the EV ecosystem. The centres will train ICE mechanics/workforce in repairing and servicing EVs and charging stations,” said Dalai.