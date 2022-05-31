Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh adviser directs officials to formulate plan for shifting Sector 26 mandi
chandigarh news

Chandigarh adviser directs officials to formulate plan for shifting Sector 26 mandi

The Sector-26 mandi will be moved to sector 39 ; Chandigarh administration working on different models – rental or outright sale for setting up shops at the new venue
UT adviser Dharam Pal inspecting the Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Published on May 31, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday inspected the Sector 26 vegetable market (mandi) and directed the deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh to come up with an action plan to shift the mandi to Sector 39.

The administration is working on different models–rental or outright sale of shops for the Sector 39 mandi. “The most immediate solution can be the rental model to shift the market,” a UT official said.

In August 2015, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the UT administration to start work on the mandi.

Though the administration in its affidavit to the court had said that the market would open in Sector 39 by March 31, 2016, things could not be finalised on time.

Only limited facilities and buildings have been built so far at the venue, including one shed and five toilet blocks. In its plan, the administration had decided to get the market committee office, Kisan Seva Kendra, cold storage and an office block built for commission agents here.

RELATED STORIES

Speaking about the shift, an official said, “The move to shift the mandi has not found favour with many shop owners. There are around 163 licensees in the mandi, of which 30 deal in grains and the rest in fruits and vegetables. Safety of materials, transportation to sheds of the new mandi and amenities at the new mandi are some of the issues.”

“Also, ownership rights over shops in new mandi at subsidised rates is also a point. The action plan will address these issues. But the Sector 26 mandi will have to be shifted as it has become too congested and there is no space to expand it,” the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP