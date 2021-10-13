Chandigarh adviser visits Panjab University

The adviser to the administrator, Chandigarh, Dharam Pal, visited Panjab University on Tuesday along with DGP Praveer Ranjan and education secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill. Professor Raj Kumar, vice-chancellor, PU, accompanied the officials for a visit to the Central Instrumentation Laboratory, Gandhi Bhavan, various offices located at Students’ Centre, Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital and Human Resource Development Centre located in north and south campuses of the varsity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two vehicle lifters held

Mohali The police arrested four persons involved in vehicle lifting and recovered four motorcycles from them in Zirakpur on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Vishnu Kant, who was staying on rent in Mauli Jagran, and Prince, also staying on rent in Baltana. Prince has already been charged with two cases of murder and illegal possession of firearms and was out on bail. A case was registered. Police said the duo had been stealing two-wheelers in the Zirakpur-Panchkula area.

Women’s cricket: Himachal drub Punjab to take title

Chandigarh Himachal Pradesh recorded a fine eight-wicket win over Punjab in the final of 4th Rama Atray Memorial cricket tournament held at the Sector 16 Stadium on Tuesday. Batting first, Punjab were bowled out for 153 in 44.5 overs. Captain Parveen Khan scored 56 runs. For Himachal, Preeti (6 for 27) was the most successful bowler. In reply, Himachal chased down the target in 38.1 overs, losing four wickets. Shivani Singh made 47 runs for the winning team. The winning team took ₹40,000 while Punjab got ₹20,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ambala farmers remember victims of Lakhimpur Kheri

Ambala Several farm activists on Tuesday gathered at Devi Nagar toll plaza at Shambhu border under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to pay last respects to their slain fellows of Lakhimpur Kheri. A Sukhmani Sahib path was organised on the antim ardas of four farmers, who were allegedly run-over by a group of vehicles last week. The incident had left four others including a journalist dead. Wajinder Kamboj, a senior leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said that the farmers were led by district union chief, Malkit Singh.