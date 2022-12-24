Chandigarh advisory council reconstituted, nearly 40% members affiliated to BJP

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday reconstituted the administrator’s advisory council for a period of two years, with 39% of its members having strong affiliation with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Headed by the UT administrator, the council advises the administration on developmental issues and policy matters affecting the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Out of the 59 members in the council, 23 are aligned with the BJP. Surprisingly, former union ministers Pawan Kumar Bansal and Harmohan Dhawan have been excluded from the list this time.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor-cum-leader of opposition in the municipal corporation House, Yogesh Dhingra and Congress’ Chandigarh unit chief HS Lucky have secured a berth in the council.

Chandigarh University chancellor and founder of Chandigarh Welfare Trust Satnam Singh Sandhu has also been included in the council.

Former nominated councillors Jyotsna Wig and Major General MS Kandal (retd) are also in the list. Former BJP mayor Davesh Moudgil, Vineet Joshi, BJP leader and former assistant media advisor to Punjab government are also part of it.

BJP mandal president Avi Bhasin and district president Jatinder Pal Malhotra are among the saffron party leaders who are part of the council.

The last council was constituted in 2019 and its term ended in August 2021, but the term was first extended for six months by the then UT administrator VP Singh Badnore last year. After the first extension, the term was to end on March 31, 2022, but UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit decided to extend it for another six months till September 30, 2022. In September, the administrator again extended the council’s term till the year-end. There are 60 members in the council, including the UT administrator.

Opposition slams list

Meanwhile, the opposition slammed the new advisory council list and termed it a “BJP advisory council”.

AAP Chandigarh convener Prem Garg said it seems to be a BJP list and not that of the Chandigarh administration. He said the advisory council has to advise the administration on various issues concerning the city, and thus it is pertinent that representatives from every class and every political party are part of it. “If the list is carefully scrutinised, it is clear that it is full of BJP supporters,” he said.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said “With 35 % people from BJP in the Advisory council, it is not a balanced list. Only one member from the congress has been taken and they even failed to consider the name for former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

