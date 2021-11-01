Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh airport: 43 flights listed on winter roster
chandigarh news

Chandigarh airport: 43 flights listed on winter roster

Dubai flight has not found a place on the schedule, leaving just one international flight to Sharjah from Chandigarh International Airport
The winter schedule comes into force at the Chandigarh airport on October 31 and lasts till March 27 the following year.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:31 AM IST
By Hillary Victor, Mohali

The number of flights operating from the Chandigarh International Airport has gone up to 43, same as that during the period just before the pandemic, with five domestic flights resuming in the winter schedule released on Sunday.

However, the Dubai flight has not been listed in the schedule, leaving just one international destination: Sharjah.

The winter schedule comes into force on October 31 and lasts till March 27 the following year. Only 38 flights were operating in the summer schedule that just ended.

At 10, the maximum number of flights are on the Chandigarh-Delhi route, followed by nine on the Chandigarh-Mumbai route.

Even as the airport can operate 24x7, only one flight will be landing her past midnight this winter. Taking off from Mumbai, the IndiGo flight will arrive here at 12:35 am. It will return to Mumbai at 6:15 am.

Resumed flights

Five flights that have been resumed connect the city to Patna, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai.

RELATED STORIES

The Patna flight will depart from Chandigarh at 7:35 am and reach the destination at 9:40 am. Thereafter, it will return to and land in Chandigarh at 11:55 pm.

The additional flight from Delhi (GoAir) will depart at 10:35 am and arrive here at at 11:35 am. It will then depart for Ahmedabad at 12 noon and return to Chandigarh at 4:50 pm before taking off for Delhi.

Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) chief executive officer Ajay Bhardwaj said: “The schedule for the Jammu flight is yet to be announced by the airline operator and the additional flight for Goa has also been introduced. IndiGo is already operating the flight connecting Chandigarh-Goa-Bengaluru-Goa.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP