Chandigarh airport seizure| Gold found concealed in wheels of trolley bag

Customs officials seized 160.5gm gold from passengers on a flight that landed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, from Dubai on Wednesday evening.

The passenger had concealed the contraband, in the form of small metal pieces, in the tyres of two trolley bags.

As per customs officials, the value of the seized contraband is around ₹8.44 lakh.

Sources said customs staff, posted at the airport, intercepted passengers of Indigo 6E-56 Dubai flight suspiciously crossing through the green channel (passage taken by arriving passengers who have no goods to declare).

The officials, however, did not reveal the identity of the passengers.

In July this year, customs officials had found 1.8kg gold concealed under a passenger seat on a Dubai flight. Estimated to be worth ₹92 lakh, the gold, forged in the form of a U-shaped bar, was concealed in a black plastic shell and affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap.