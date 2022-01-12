Chandigarh airport: Two months on, air cargo facility awaits customs, security approvals

Even though the Chandigarh International Airport inaugurated air cargo facility in November last year, it is yet to begin operations for the want of approvals from the authorities concerned.

Rakesh Dembla, chief executive officer, Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHAIL), said the cargo facility will be the biggest in the north region after Delhi’s.

“Everything is finalised and we are just waiting for approvals from the customs and security. We are hopeful of launching the facility soon,” he said.

The cargo facility was announced six years after the Chandigarh airport got the international tag. Air cargo or air freight allows speedy transportation of commercial goods through an air carrier. At present, CHAIL only provides a common screening facility for domestic cargo, while the airlines are handling the goods on their own.

Constructed at a cost of ₹11.5 crore, the air cargo complex is spread over 14,127 square metres. With five cargo sheds being built, it will handle both domestic and international cargo, including perishable goods. Rates for consignments to be handled by the facility were approved ahead of the inauguration two months back.

Yogesh Sagar, president of Mohali Industries Association, said: “We urge the authorities concerned to make the air cargo facility functional soon, as it will bring a boom in the local industry. At present, we have to send our consignments by road to the Delhi airport, where they are lined up for 24 to 48 hours before being loaded onto the aircraft, which takes a week’s time.”

It was on September 11, 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the international airport. In February 2021, the Punjab government finally announced the air cargo facility. Presenting the budget, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal had said that the facility will give a boost to the industry and provide better access to international and domestic markets.

