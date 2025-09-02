Chandigarh: All eyes on nine city colleges

As Panjab University’s student council election day approaches, all eyes are on the 43,860 students, across nine city colleges, who will determine the future leadership of their colleges. The fate of 110 candidates will be decided this Wednesday. Students will choose leaders for president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary positions. A total of 29 candidates are competing for the presidential post. Supporters of the CSF alliance gather for a rally on the last day of the campaigning at Shri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Campaigning on the last day was dampened by morning rains and fewer students were seen on campus. DAV and GGDSD colleges did not witness any major rallies, while opposing student unions clashed at Shri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26. Despite the weather, KCSU and CSF held rallies in close time slots.

In a surprising turn, the Government College for Commerce and Business Administration will not hold elections this year as 24 out of 26 candidates were disqualified due to attendance issues, leaving only two eligible for posts.