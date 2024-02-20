Chandigarh all-rounder Kashvee ruled out of Women’s Premier League 2

Chandigarh all-rounder Kashvee Gautam very nearly realised her dream when she became the most expensive uncapped Indian cricketer in the history of Women’s Premier League (WPL), being added to the Gujarat Giants (GG) to the squad for ₹2 crore Kashvee Gautam

However, injury has come in her way of becoming a part of BCCI’s T20 league. She has been ruled out of the tournament and will be replaced by Mumbai medium-pacer Sayali Sathgare, who will now have the chance to share the dressing room with the GG mentor Mithali Raj.

Gautam, who also lost her paycheque, suffered a stress fracture in a toe of her left foot during a match days after the WPL auction. She was on her path to recovery and missed the senior women’s one day tournament and also the U-23 women’s one day tournament. She was hopeful of being match-fit for WPL 2, which gets underway from February 23 in Bengaluru, but that was not to be.

Punjab’s Kanika too misses out

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Kanika Ahuja too, has been ruled out of the WPL 2 due to injury. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Shradda Pokharkar, Maharashtra’s left-arm fast bowler as a replacement for Ahuja, who has been signed at a reserve price of ₹10 lakh.

Patiala-based Ahuja had made her T20 India debut against Malaysia in the Asian Games. The 21-year-old sustained a back injury and did not compete in the one day inter-zonal tournament representing North Zone recently owing to back injury. The left-handed batter who has played three T2OIs for India had garnered praise during the last WPL She had a below-par season with domestic Punjab as bad form and injuries kept troubling her. Her mother’s death due to cancer also left Ahuja emotionally drained in the middle of the season.