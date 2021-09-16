Chandigarh: Amid lockdown, crime graph went down in 2020

The pandemic brought down the overall crime in Chandigarh in 2020, while leading to a spike in the number of people disobeying government orders — apparently for lockdown in this case — according to the latest Crime in India report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday.

As many as 3,254 FIRs for various criminal offences were registered by Chandigarh Police in 2020, as compared to 4,518 in 2019, a drop of 28%.

Of these 771 were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. In comparison, the number stood at just 148 in 2019, pointing to rise of 420% in 2020.

Section 188 implies disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant. If convicted, the violator may be imprisoned up to six months.

The country remained under complete lockdown from March 25 to May 31 last year. Even after that, various restrictions on movement and gatherings continued. The residents were expected to adhere to safety protocols while stepping out and any violation invited challan and even registration of a case under Section 188.

Smuggling down, arms cases up

Meanwhile, overall crime showed a dip due to increased police presence on roads, night curfew and closing down of various commercial establishments and public places.

The restrictions on interstate movement also brought down the number of cases of liquor and drug smuggling. As many as 173 and 134 cases, respectively, were registered in 2020, as compared to 182 and 226, respectively, in 2019.

However, police presence led to a rise in recovery of illegal arms. In 33 cases registered under the Arms Act, 29 illegal arms were recovered in 2020. In comparison, only 12 cases were registered in 2019.

46% drop in fatal road mishaps

The lockdown also led to a 46% drop in fatal road accidents. In 2020, 43 people were killed in 41 road accidents. The numbers stood at 78 and 77, respectively, in 2019.

The accidents included 16 hit-and-run cases, which claimed 17 lives. In 2019, 21 such cases were reported.

Senior citizens vulnerable to cheating

Even though crime against senior citizens registered 14% dip, from 50 cases in 2019 to 43 in 2020, they became more vulnerable to getting duped.

As Covid-19 restrictions confined senior citizens in their houses, they became dependent on others, and apparently fell victim to swindlers. In 2020, in 17 cases of cheating, the victim was aged above 60. The number stood at eight in 2019.

Meanwhile, theft cases reported by the elderly came down from 20 in 2019 to just two in 2020.