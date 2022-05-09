Chandigarh | Amid rising Covid infections, low hospitalisation figures come as relief

Though Covid-19 cases have shown a slight spike in the tricity and adjoining areas in Punjab and Haryana, virus-related hospitalisations continue to remain low.

As on Sunday, there were two Covid patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), two at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and one at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. No Covid patient was admitted at any of the private hospitals in Chandigarh.

Dr Vipin Kaushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER, said, “For the past two months, Covid numbers have remained low. On an average, only two patients are admitted at the hospital these days. We have re-opened all non-Covid facilities and are asking people to follow pandemic-appropriate behaviour to curb infection spread.”

Dr Sudhir Garg, medical superintendent, GMCH-32, said, “As most people are now vaccinated, hospitalisation and death rate have come down. Even then, we have reserved some beds for Covid patients as cases have started rising in neighbouring cities.”

‘Omicron variant dominant in city’

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “At present, the Omicron variant is dominant in the city. Almost all genome sequencing reports show Omicron variant. Even though the transmissibility rate in this variant is extremely high, hospitalisation rate is very low. Also, anti-Covid vaccination is helping bring down the severity of infection. People who are getting severe infection are either co-morbid, aged or unvaccinated.”

She added that people must get vaccinated, especially with the booster dose when they get eligible, as it will boost the immunity level and protect them in case of a fourth wave.

Dr Suman also said that people don’t need to panic but must take all precautions to avert a fourth wave.

The UT health department is all geared up to tackle the possible surge. “We are testing around 1,000-1,200 people daily and the situation is so far under control. We have enough beds and medical oxygen available at hospitals. However, people must wear face masks, maintain social distance and take the booster dose,” she said.

30 new infections surface in tricity

Chandigarh: The tricity on Sunday logged 30 fresh Covid-19 infections, against 33 cases recorded on Saturday, pushing the active cases to 170. At 11, the majority of Sunday’s fresh cases were recorded in Chandigarh, while 10 cases were reported from Mohali and nine from Panchkula.

The cases in Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 10, 12, 14, 22, 23, 26, 35, 37 and Manimajra. Among the 170 infected people in the tricity, 78 are in Chandigarh, 67 in Mohali and 25 in Panchkula.