Chandigarh | Amid rising Covid infections, low hospitalisation figures come as relief
Though Covid-19 cases have shown a slight spike in the tricity and adjoining areas in Punjab and Haryana, virus-related hospitalisations continue to remain low.
As on Sunday, there were two Covid patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), two at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and one at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. No Covid patient was admitted at any of the private hospitals in Chandigarh.
Dr Vipin Kaushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER, said, “For the past two months, Covid numbers have remained low. On an average, only two patients are admitted at the hospital these days. We have re-opened all non-Covid facilities and are asking people to follow pandemic-appropriate behaviour to curb infection spread.”
Dr Sudhir Garg, medical superintendent, GMCH-32, said, “As most people are now vaccinated, hospitalisation and death rate have come down. Even then, we have reserved some beds for Covid patients as cases have started rising in neighbouring cities.”
‘Omicron variant dominant in city’
Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “At present, the Omicron variant is dominant in the city. Almost all genome sequencing reports show Omicron variant. Even though the transmissibility rate in this variant is extremely high, hospitalisation rate is very low. Also, anti-Covid vaccination is helping bring down the severity of infection. People who are getting severe infection are either co-morbid, aged or unvaccinated.”
She added that people must get vaccinated, especially with the booster dose when they get eligible, as it will boost the immunity level and protect them in case of a fourth wave.
Dr Suman also said that people don’t need to panic but must take all precautions to avert a fourth wave.
The UT health department is all geared up to tackle the possible surge. “We are testing around 1,000-1,200 people daily and the situation is so far under control. We have enough beds and medical oxygen available at hospitals. However, people must wear face masks, maintain social distance and take the booster dose,” she said.
30 new infections surface in tricity
Chandigarh: The tricity on Sunday logged 30 fresh Covid-19 infections, against 33 cases recorded on Saturday, pushing the active cases to 170. At 11, the majority of Sunday’s fresh cases were recorded in Chandigarh, while 10 cases were reported from Mohali and nine from Panchkula.
The cases in Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 10, 12, 14, 22, 23, 26, 35, 37 and Manimajra. Among the 170 infected people in the tricity, 78 are in Chandigarh, 67 in Mohali and 25 in Panchkula.
-
Under BJP regime, LPG cylinders are beyond reach of common man: Pratibha Singh
Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh slammed the central government over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders on Sunday. She also hit out at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government over the police constable recruitment paper leak saying the unemployed youth of the state had been defrauded. “The Congress will fight against this injustice by taking to the streets,” she said.
-
Mohali revenue officers to commence three-day strike on May 9 in show of solidarity for arrested patwari
Following a call by the Punjab's Revenue Officers Association, district revenue officers will commence a three-day strike on Monday in a show of solidarity with patwari Didar Singh of Malerkotla, who was arrested by the vigilance bureau on graft charges on April 26. The body also criticised the vigilance bureau for allegedly portraying ancestral property of the concerned Patwari as self-purchased. Patwari and kanungos have been on strike since May 4.
-
HP Police constable recruitment exam leak: Three more candidates held
Three more candidates were arrested in connection with the Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination paper leak on Saturday. With the arrest of Vishal and Pawan Kumar of Suliali village and Nitesh Kumar of Sathana village, the number of arrests in the case has reached seven. It is learnt that the candidates had paid ₹6 to ₹8 lakh to get the solved question paper.
-
Cybercrime awareness campaign kicks off in Chandigarh tricity area
With an increasing number of cybercrimes being reported in the tricity Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula, chief information technology officer Sanjay Sharma initiated a campaign 'cyber guardians' to create public awareness about the issue. Sketching workshop at architecture museum Chandigarh The Chandigarh Sketchers' Group, a group of sketching and colouring enthusiasts across the tricity, conducted a sketching workshop at the Chandigarh Architecture Museum on Sunday.
-
Illegal sand mining goes unabated in Mohali, 11 cases in 3 weeks
Another illegal sand mining case was unearthed in Mohali district on Sunday – this time in Kurali – taking the number of such cases in the last three weeks to 11. The other 10 cases had come to fore from Dera Bassi, Kurali, Dhakoli, Majri block of Mullnapur, and Sohana (see box). Majri block in Mullanpur area has remained a hotbed of illegal mining in the district.
