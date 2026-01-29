Chandigarh: Army, NDMA conclude disaster management conclave at Chandimandir

An exhibition showing India’s growing indigenous capabilities, highlighting artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated early warning systems and satellite-linked communication modules, was one of the many attractions at the Western Command Disaster Management Conclave on disaster risk resilience, organised at the Chandimandir Military Station on Wednesday. The conclave was organised by the Army’s Western Command in strategic partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The conclave was organised by the Army’s Western Command in strategic partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). (HT Photo)

The exhibition displayed equipment that remain operational during complete network collapses, specialised tools, high-altitude rescue gear, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) protection suits, advanced medical trauma kits, and community outreach initiatives designed to empower local populations as the first line of defence.

The conclave brought together senior military leadership, NDMA policymakers, and academic innovators with the objective of transitioning India from a “reactive” disaster response model to a “proactive”, resilience-based architecture.

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), member, NDMA, delivered the opening address, followed by the keynote address by Rajendra Singh, member and head of department, NDMA. The plenary address was delivered by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, general officer commanding-in-chief, Western Command, who emphasised the Indian Army’s role as the nation’s “preferred responder” during extreme crises.

Discussions centred on military-civil fusion, with Manish Bharadwaj, secretary, NDMA, and Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria, GOC, 11 Corps, discussing on harmonisation of protocols to optimise the “golden hour” during relief operations.

Santosh Kumar, commandant, 7th battalion, NDRF, provided an analysis of resource mobilisation and recycling challenges encountered during the 2025 floods, along with proposed solutions for future urban and rural inundations.

A panel discussion featuring KK Pant, additional chief secretary, Himachal Pradesh; Snober Jamil, SDMA, J&K; and Mohsen Shahidi, DIG (operations), NDRF headquarters, examined gaps in state-level disaster frameworks and the transformative potential of AI in disaster management.

The seminar identified specific action points for 2026, including joint training calendars and the establishment of a unified command structure. “The synergy witnessed today at Chandimandir is a testament to India’s integrated approach to national safety,” the leadership said.