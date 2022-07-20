Chandigarh | Attempted break-in at Sector 27’s Corporate Bhawan

A cleaning staff member at Corporate Bhawan, Sector 27, reported an attempted break-in at the building, which houses the office of registrar of companies (RoC) on Monday.

The complainant, a resident of village Singha Devi, said he found the office had been ransacked when he turned up for work on Monday and informed the police, who in turn found the windows of the back side of the building had been broken.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Theft at Sec-27 post office

Unidentified persons, meanwhile, also broke into the Sector 27 post office and decamped with ₹9,200 along with a few other documents.

The complainant Ravinder Kandhari, who works as the postal assistant at the office, reported the crime on Monday morning. He said that he locked the office at 5.15 pm and left home on Saturday. He found the locks to have been broken two days, having not turned up for work on Sunday.

A case was registered at the Sector 26 police station. Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

