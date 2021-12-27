Chandigarh: Auto driver pelts stones at cop after being reprimanded over parking

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) of police stationed outside the police lines in Sector 26 was allegedly assaulted by an auto driver and two others on Saturday night. No arrests have been made yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the police, ASI Amrik Singh was posted outside gate number 1 of the Police Lines on Saturday night. Parking outside this gate is not allowed and the issue started when he asked the auto driver not to park there. An argument broke out and the auto driver, along with the two passengers -- a man and woman, pelted stones at him and even snatched his mobile phone before fleeing.

Officials privy to the investigation said the complainant’s role in the case is also being investigated to ascertain whether he had instigated the auto driver. Officials also said the complainant hadn’t noted down the registration number of the auto. Cops are going through closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage around the area to identify the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 26 police station against the three unidentified accused.