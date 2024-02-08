 Chandigarh: Autopsy of 5-year-old girl’s conducted - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Autopsy of 5-year-old girl’s conducted

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 08, 2024 09:56 AM IST

The girl was found dead in a cesspit of an under-construction building near her house in Nayagaon on February 2. She was exhumed after her parents cried foul

A day after the body of a five-year-old girl was exhumed from the Sector-25 cremation ground, her postmortem was conducted at Phase-6 Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

The girl was found dead in a cesspit of an under-construction building near her house in Nayagaon on February 2. She was exhumed after her parents cried foul.

Earlier, the postmortem was supposed to be conducted at Kharar Civil Hospital but due to the absence of some medical professionals, the postmortem was conducted at the Phase-6 hospital.

The girl’s father, who works at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, had told police that she had gone out to play on the evening of February 2 but did not return. Following this, the family started looking for her in the vicinity around 6.30 pm. They finally found her body in the cesspit around 8.30 pm.

Nayagaon station house officer (SHO) Ranveer Singh said, “Police investigation in the case is underway.”

