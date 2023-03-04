Chandigarh Badminton Association inks pact with Czech Republic, Slovenia clubs

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2023 03:27 AM IST

In a big boost for local badminton players, the Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with badminton clubs from Czech Republic and Slovenia for training exchange programmes.

Under this programme, the badminton associations will organise camps for their trainees and coaches at their respective centres. (Getty Images)

On Friday, Dufek Bohumil, former president, Czech Republic Badminton Association, along with Bojan Sekereš, from Badminton Klub Mladost Lendava, Slovenia, signed the MoU with Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, CBA, and Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, CBA, in Chandigarh.

Under this programme, the associations will organise camps for their trainees and coaches at their respective centres.

“The MoUs will allow players from the three countries to experience coaching abroad, giving them exposure to different playing conditions under the guidance of various professionals. Czech Republic has produced some world-class shuttlers like Petr Koukal, Jan Louda, Tereza Švábíková and many others. This MoU will surely benefit our local shuttlers in the long run,” said Mahajan after signing the MoU.

“Chandigarh offers various climatic challenges, which is good for our players. The trainees will be able to learn a lot under this coaching exchange programme. This MoU will be very beneficial for promotion of sports,” added Bohumil.

The CBA is one of the longest serving associations of Chandigarh, having more that 500 registered players.

