Chandigarh Bar body on strike from today

The District Bar Association (DBA) has announced that will resume its strike from Thursday onwards against the inclusion of names of advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala in the FIR into the February 8 clash on the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Association president Shankar Gupta said, “We will observe a strike on Thursday, Friday and Monday. Further, we will also carry out a protest rally on Monday, driving from the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 to the office of the UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Sector 9.”

The DBA will hold a meeting to decide on the next course of action after this. Members warned that if their demands were not met, they will also consider observing a “pen down” strike and carry out more protest rallies.

Earlier, the body had called off the strike on February 15 after members met UT home secretary and SSP, and were assured of a free-and-fair inquiry into the matter. Members, however, said there had been no progress by authorities, forcing them to take up the strike again.

The DBA has maintained that advocates named in the FIR by the Chandigarh Police were not at the protest site when members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha had got into a violent clash with police forces, but at work.