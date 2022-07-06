Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh bars property conversion through GPA
chandigarh news

Chandigarh bars property conversion through GPA

As per the order issued by the UT finance department, Rule 8 in the Chandigarh Conversion of Residential Leasehold Land Tenure into Freehold Tenure Rules, 1996, has been deleted
The Chandigarh administration has barred the conversion of a property from leasehold to freehold on the basis of GPA. (iStock)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 03:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT administration has barred the conversion of a property from leasehold to freehold on the basis of general power of attorney (GPA).

As per the order issued by the UT finance department, Rule 8 in the Chandigarh Conversion of Residential Leasehold Land Tenure into Freehold Tenure Rules, 1996, has been deleted.

The rule detailed the procedure, terms and conditions for the conversion of a property held through a GPA. The administration has also deleted related provisions under Rule 9.

Also, now the consideration amount for the payment of stamp duty for purpose of a registered conveyance deed will be “conversion fee” only and not “surcharge”, which was earlier the case.

In Chandigarh, residential properties can be converted from leasehold to freehold on payment of a conversion fee. For commercial and industrial properties, though the administration has agreed to allow conversion, the approval of Union ministry of home affairs is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP