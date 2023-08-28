Chandigarh based teacher to receive National Award

A city based science teacher is set to be honoured with National Award by the department of school education & literacy, Ministry of Education, during a national-level function on Teachers’ Day on September 5.

Sanjay Kumar, a science teacher in Government Model High School of Sector 49, is a visionary behind Chandigarh’s herbarium and the driving force behind the establishment of science parks in all Chandigarh schools. (HT Photo)

The President of India will confer this award to selected awardees from across the country at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Sanjay Kumar, a native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, will receive a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal. He was one of the five educators from Chandigarh who were nominated for this award. He has been affiliated with the Chandigarh education department since 2010.