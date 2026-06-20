Chandigarh: Basement clause costs insurer 1.9 crore

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission,(SCDRC), directed Chola MS General Insurance Company to pay ₹1.93 crore plus interest to M/s Bittu Fashioners 26, a city-based garment shop, after finding that the insurer had wrongly denied compensation for stock damaged in the basement of the insured premises.

The insurer is given 45 days to comply with the order, failing which a penal interest rate of 12% per annum will apply. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The commission allowed an appeal filed by the garment retailer and set aside a May 2025 order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which had dismissed the firm’s complaint against the insurer.

The dispute arose from a fire that broke out on February 27, 2023, in the basement of an adjoining building in Sector 26. According to the complainant, smoke and water used during firefighting operations entered its showroom and storage areas, causing extensive damage to garments and other stock kept on both the ground floor and basement.

The business had purchased a Bharat Laghu Udyam Suraksha Policy from Chola MS General Insurance Company, covering stock worth ₹5 crore and furniture and fixtures worth ₹1 crore. Following the incident, the insurer appointed a surveyor, who assessed the admissible loss at ₹27.78 lakh, holding that the basement was not covered under the policy. The amount was subsequently released to the complainant.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Challenging the assessment, the firm argued that the basement formed an integral part of the insured premises and that the actual loss exceeded ₹2.21 crore. It also pointed out that while an earlier insurance policy had specifically excluded basement-related risks, no such exclusion existed in the policy that was in force when the fire occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Challenging the assessment, the firm argued that the basement formed an integral part of the insured premises and that the actual loss exceeded ₹2.21 crore. It also pointed out that while an earlier insurance policy had specifically excluded basement-related risks, no such exclusion existed in the policy that was in force when the fire occurred. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In its judgment, the state commission agreed with the complainant’s contention. It observed that the policy’s definition of “building” expressly included a basement and that the insurer could not deny coverage in the absence of a specific exclusion clause. The commission held that insurance exclusions must be clearly stated and cannot be inferred through interpretation.

The commission relied on a detailed assessment carried out by Allied Assurance Consultancy Pvt Ltd, which calculated the net loss at ₹2,21,57,529 after examining stock records, balance sheets, bank-certified statements and inventories of damaged goods.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After adjusting the ₹27.78 lakh already paid, the commission directed the insurer to pay the balance amount of ₹1,93,79,529 along with interest at 9% per annum from February 27, 2023, until realisation. The insurer is given 45 days to comply with the order, failing which a penal interest rate of 12% per annum will apply.

The commission also awarded ₹35,000 as litigation costs to the complainant.