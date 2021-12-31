Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Beopar Mandal opposes GST hike on textiles

From January 1, GST has been hiked from 5% to 12% on fabrics, ready-made garments and footwear costing up to of 1,000. (Representative image)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal opposed the increase in GST from 5% to 12% on fabrics, ready-made garments and footwear costing up to of 1,000 at a meeting of its GST coordination committee.

Ram Karan Gupta, chairman of the GST coordination committee, CBM said that textile traders are apprehensive of further slowing down of business after the hike.

Charanjiv Singh, president of CBM said that they have written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman urging her to defer the notification, as increased prices will disturb the budget of the middle class which is already suffering because of high inflation.

The CBM members said that if the increase in GST rates is implemented, CBM may also resort to agitation on call of respective trade associations merchant and join the nationwide protest being carried out in some other states of the country.

