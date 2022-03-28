Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh | Bhaskar Rao nritya and sangeet sammelan comes to a close

Concluding day of Bhaskar Rao nritya and sangeet sammelan saw performances from Tabla player Pandit Yogesh Samsi and Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh
The All India Bhaskar Rao nritya and sangeet sammelan concluded at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, on March 27. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Pracheen Kala Kendra’s 51st All-India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan came to a close on Sunday, with Mohan veena exponent Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt and tabla player Pandit Yogesh Samsi performing at the Tagore Theatre in Sector 18.

Samsi was the first performer of the evening, presenting classics of the Punjab gharana of tabla. He was accompanied by Tanmay Deochake on the harmonium.

Following that, Bhatt took the stage, performing the rare Vishwaranjani raga through an alaap, jod and formed the raga form. Tabla player Abhishek Mishra accompanied him.

The concluding day of the event coincided with the 14th death anniversary of ML Koser, founder of the Pracheen Kala Kendra. A tribute was also paid to Koser during the closing ceremony.

