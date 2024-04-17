Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon engages with fellow CA fraternity

The public interest economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that helped India to be inducted in the list of prosperous economies of the world blends well with the responsible and vigilant role of chartered accountants. Their roles can’t be ignored, said Sanjay Tandon, BJP’s candidate from Chandigarh for the Lok Sabha elections, on Tuesday. BJP’s Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon being felicitated by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing the gathering as the keynote speaker during the CFO Next Forum 2024 organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)’s Committee for Members in Industry and Business.

The forum was attended by CAs, CFOs from the corporate sector, along with entrepreneurs, who were apprised of the current state of accountancy and the latest tools in the sector.

Tandon, himself a CA by profession, in his address emphasised that along with their utter commitment, CAs, like other professionals, also need to be united in the progress of the country. Tandon, who qualified as a CA in 1986, shared the untouched aspects of his professional career.

Earlier, ICAI’s Chandigarh branch Chairman Abhishek SIngh Chauhan said it was a matter of pride that a senior member of ICAI was in contention to the House of the world’s largest democracy, not only to represent a city but also a professional class. He expressed hope that after registering success in his election campaign, he will take the city and CA profession to a new dimension through the Parliament.

‘Senior citizens play crucial role in society’

At another gathering organised by the Senior Citizens’ Association, Tandon stressed on the senior citizens’ contribution in creating an ideal society, organisation and culture based on their experiences.

“It’s a beautiful aspect of our country’s culture that our elders always remain eager to impart good values to their families. It’s our great fortune that this tradition has been passed down through generations in India,” said Tandon, addressing the programme, held at a hotel in Sector 22.

He recalled his late father Balram Dass Tandon’s deep attachment with the organisation: “He used to tell me that the contribution of elderly people towards Chandigarh’s population and its structure cannot be overlooked. No matter what we do for them, it’s still less.”

Association’s newly appointed chairman Subhash Agrawal and president IP Puri honoured Tandon on the occasion.