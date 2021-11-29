Chandigarh BJP chief, Congress vice-president have heated exchange over city’s developement

Heated words were exchanged as BJP city president Arun Sood and Chandigarh Congress vice-president Pawan Sharma discussed residents’ issues and blamed each other’s parties at the “matdata puchta hai” event organised by Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) on Sunday, where members of over 100 RWAs were present.

Sharma spoke about the declining state of cleanliness and how Chandigarh’s rank in the Swachh Survey has dropped every year. He also alleged that funds collected under cow cess have been used to pay the salaries of MC employees instead.

Saying that he would resign if this is the case, Sood said, “A large gaushala is being constructed in Raipur Kalan village and the city hasn’t had a single accident due to stray cattle since 2016. When the MC was working under the Congress, the tender given for the Dadumajra garbage processing plant had no exit clause. By January, we will start tendering for a new plant with a 500-600 tonne capacity to manage waste.” Sood also spoke about how a committee with three non-official board members to resolve the need-based changes issue has been constituted

However, Sood left the event saying that he had other commitments and many of the RWA office bearers expressed surprise over him leaving early.

Hardeep Singh, city head of the Shiromani Akali Dal, also confronted Sood over development in villages of the city. “Apart from Badheri and Buterla, no village has been developed. Only now, a few projects have been started as the elections are right around the corner.” Sharma added that many villages which came under the MC in 2018 have suffered due to lack of representation.

Convener of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh, Prem Garg, was also present and discussed the strategy for regularising need-based changes for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees and for coming up with community parkings. “After 15 years under the Congress and 10 years under the BJP, ask yourself if you are happy. We will use the Delhi model to solve your problems,” he said to the RWA office bearers present here.

When residents raised questions about whether AAP will actually be able to provide free electricity and water, Sharma intervened and said it is not possible. “Even after the MC passes a bill, Chandigarh is governed by the administration and they have final say. Free water and electricity in a city like Chandigarh are not plausible,” he said.