Chandigarh: Brace for heatwave from today

There are chances of heatwave in the city for the next three days; a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal
Due to cloudy weather, maximum temperature in Chandigarh went down from 38.9°C on Thursday to 37.1°C on Friday and minimum temperature from 22.8°C to 21.7°C. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After staying on the lower side on Friday as well, temperature in Chandigarh is likely to increase from Saturday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). There are also chances of heatwave in the city for the next three days. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

Due to cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 38.9°C on Thursday to 37.1°C on Friday and minimum temperature from 22.8°C to 21.7°C.

Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 39°C and minimum temperature between 22°C and 23°C. The temperature is likely to increase as the Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the region has passed.

Temperature had gone up to 40.7°C before the recent WD had affected the region.

