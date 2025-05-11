Chandigarh: Brace for lightning, thunderstorms today

A yellow alert has been sounded in the city amid chances of thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s four-colour warning system, depicting the severity of weather, yellow alert advises residents to remain updated. The MeT had earlier predicted thunderstorms in Chandigarh on Saturday, but the weather remained mostly clear. The maximum temperature on Saturday dropped to 36.6°C from Friday’s 37.9°C. (HT File)

According to IMD, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy till Monday with chances of lightning and thundery development. The maximum temperature is likely to stay below 40°C till Wednesday.

The MeT had earlier predicted thunderstorms on Saturday, but the weather remained mostly clear. The maximum temperature on Saturday dropped to 36.6°C from Friday’s 37.9°C. A slight difference was visible in the minimum temperature – going from 24.3°C on Friday to 24.2°C on Saturday. No severe alerts have been issued for the next seven days and the weather is expected to remain under the “green warning” category, indicating no major concerns. Temperatures are expected to rise after mid-May.