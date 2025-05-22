Chandigarh: Cases of IBD among children on rise; change in diet, lifestyle main causes, says PGI doctor

The number of patients suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has increased over the years, shared Dr Sadhna Lal, head, division of paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology, PGIMER, during a patient awareness session organised to mark World IBD Day on Monday. Dr Chennakeshava Thunga, assistant professor, division of paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology, PGIMER, Chandigarh, explained, “Symptoms such as abdominal pain, cramps, blood in stools, chronic diarrhoea, and showing resistant to antibiotics may indicate the IBD condition in which parts of the intestinal tract become inflamed.” (HT Photo)

Dr Lal added that since the establishment of the IBD clinic in 2018, the paediatric department at PGIMER has seen an increase in the number of IBD cases, from 7-8 cases a year to now 5-6 cases a month.

IBD is an umbrella term which refers to chronic conditions involving inflammation of the digestive tract. It includes ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and monogenic IBD. Monogenic IBD only affects children under five years of age, requires a distinct approach for diagnosis and needs tailored treatment.

Dr Lal highlighted the growing prevalence of paediatric IBD in India, noting that factors such as dietary changes, urban lifestyles, and antibiotic and acid suppressant overuse may have contributed significantly to this rise. Along with affecting the digestive system, IBD poses hurdles in the growth of a child.

She also highlighted that stress is a major trigger for IBD flare-ups. “Since the disease is a lifelong condition, society and schools need to adopt a more sympathetic approach towards children to help reduce their stress and enable them to lead a near-normal life,” she said.

Dr Lal underscored that paediatric IBD, with onset from six months to 18 years, often manifests more severely than in adults, with a higher likelihood of requiring surgical intervention and experiencing potential long-term developmental impacts. Therefore, children with IBD need to be treated by paediatric gastroenterologists only and not by adult doctors. “Treating children like small adults is a clinical misjudgment. Paediatric IBD demands paediatric expertise, and children up to at least 18 years of age with IBD must be treated by paediatric gastroenterologists and not by adult physicians due to the different behaviour and special needs of this population,” she emphasised.

Dr Lal said diet plays a key role in IBD. “Well-cooked, fresh, and natural food form the base of dietary therapy, while processed, spicy, and deep-fried foods exacerbate inflammation and must be avoided,” she advised.

“While there is currently no cure for IBD, regular medications and visits to the doctor can help the vast majority of children feel better and resume many of their regular activities,” concluded Dr Lal.