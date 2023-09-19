Chandigarh: CBI court frames charges against DRT officer in 2022 graft case

A special CBI court has framed charges against debt recovery tribunal (DRT) officer Sunil Kumar Tiwari, who was arrested for accepting a bribe of ₹70,000 from a Kaithal-based scrap dealer in April 2022.

The charges have been framed under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The case against the accused, who worked at the Debt Recovery Tribunal, Sector 17, was registered on April 21, 2022, by the CBI under offences punishable under Sections 7 of the PC Act.

Following the complaint of the scrap dealer of Kailram village in Kaithal, the CBI had laid a trap and arrested Tiwari from the Sector 17 office.

According to the chargesheet, the scrap dealer had alleged that he submitted a bid to purchase a plant and machinery in the DRT-I auction held in October 2021. He said he was the highest bidder and deposited ₹24.1 lakh within the stipulated time.

Later, on December 21, 2021, when the complainant, along with an authorised officer of PNB, Mcleodganj, and two other persons, inspected the plant and the machinery, he found that some machinery was missing and he refused to take possession. He met Tiwari and requested that either the remaining machinery be provided to him or the money equivalent to that missing machinery be refunded.

The complainant alleged that Tiwari in April 2022 demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh from him to process the refund. Later, the bribe was fixed at ₹70,000.

He then approached the CBI and based on his statement, the agency laid a trap and nabbed the officer while accepting the bribe.

The investigating agency submitted the chargesheet in June 2022.

