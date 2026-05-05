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Chandigarh: CBI court reviews defence pleas, CCTV preservation report filed in

In a recent development, both accused were produced before the court via video conferencing and continue to remain in judicial custody

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A special CBI court in Chandigarh on Monday took up a series of procedural matters in the bribery case involving accused IPS officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar and co-accused Kirshanu Sharda, with hearings now scheduled later this week.

The court further noted that digital data provided to the accused in April requires scrutiny by the defence. Time was granted for examination of the material before the next hearing. (HT Photo)

Bhullar, a 2009-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and former DIG (Ropar range), was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 16, 2025, after a scrap dealer alleged the senior police official, through a middleman, Kirshanu, demanded the bribe money to settle an FIR registered at Sirhind police station. According to ED findings, substantial cash deposits and bank transfers were routed through accounts of property dealers and associated persons with no commensurate income.

In a recent development, both accused were produced before the court via video conferencing and continue to remain in judicial custody. The proceedings were largely centred on applications filed by the defence seeking access to documents and clarity on evidence collected during the investigation.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: CBI court reviews defence pleas, CCTV preservation report filed in
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: CBI court reviews defence pleas, CCTV preservation report filed in
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