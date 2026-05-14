Chandigarh: CBSE Class 12 exams: Head constable son’s scores 99.4%

The son of a Chandigarh Police head constable scored 99.4% in the non-medical stream in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams, emerging as the highest scorer in the city till the filing of this report. The CBSE has discontinued the practice of releasing merit lists.

Students of KBDAV school, Sector 7, Chandigarh, in a jubilant mood after the CBSE declared the Class 12 results on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/ht)

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Anoop Saini, 17, a student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics and Hindustani Music Vocal, and 99 each in English, Physics and Chemistry.

Son of head constable Phoola Ram, posted in the district crime cell, Chandigarh Police, Anoop says he has always been interested in the technical field. He secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 470 in JEE Main and is now preparing for JEE Advanced. He hopes to pursue Computer Science Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi or Bombay, with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence.

Hailing from Kaithal district in Haryana, the family lives in Chandigarh. His mother Rani Devi is a homemaker and he has an eight-year-old sister. Anoop had also scored 98.4% in Class 10 from the same school.

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{{^usCountry}} Two score 99.2% in humanities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two score 99.2% in humanities {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anushka Malik, 18, of Saint Soldiers Divine Public School, Sector 16, Panchkula, and Dishita, 16, of Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula, scored 99.2% each in the humanities stream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anushka Malik, 18, of Saint Soldiers Divine Public School, Sector 16, Panchkula, and Dishita, 16, of Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula, scored 99.2% each in the humanities stream. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anushka’s father Lt Col Vikas Malik is posted in Chandimandir while her mother, Monika Malik, is a homemaker. She plans to study psychology and is preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Her interests include tennis, reading, coding, poetry, music, sketching and learning languages. She has a younger brother, who studies in Class 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anushka’s father Lt Col Vikas Malik is posted in Chandimandir while her mother, Monika Malik, is a homemaker. She plans to study psychology and is preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Her interests include tennis, reading, coding, poetry, music, sketching and learning languages. She has a younger brother, who studies in Class 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dishita said consistency was the key to her success. She studied four to five hours daily after school and intensified preparations in the final three months before exams. She hopes to pursue law and join the judiciary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dishita said consistency was the key to her success. She studied four to five hours daily after school and intensified preparations in the final three months before exams. She hopes to pursue law and join the judiciary. {{/usCountry}}

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Another Satluj Public School student, Adhishri Dhyani, 18, scored 98.8% in commerce with mathematics. A resident of Peer Muchalla, she aims to become a Chartered Accountant. Her father Janardhan Dhyani works in the hospitality industry while her mother Suman Dhyani gives home tuitions. Her elder sister, Abhisri Dhyani, works at Deloitte.

Two score 98.4% in medical

In the medical stream, Satvik Bhardwaj, 17, of Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, and Rishit Singla of Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, scored 98.4% each.

Satvik, a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, wants to become a scientist and is currently in Mumbai to participate in an Olympiad. His mother Hema Sharma is a 2010-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, while his father Uday Bhan Bhardwaj is a doctor.

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Rishit aspires to become a doctor like his parents, Dr Manika Singla and Dr MK Singla of Ludhiana. His elder brother is pursuing MBBS at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. He enjoys swimming and table tennis.

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