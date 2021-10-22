Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: CCPCR team finds school in-charge absent, garbage dumps outside premises

Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has started inspecting schools and interacting with children there to ensure they aren’t facing any hardships
The CCPCR team conducting an inspection at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 45 on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 04:33 AM IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

After primary classes reopened in government schools, the Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) started inspecting schools and interacting with children there to ensure they aren’t facing any hardships.

During one such inspection of the Government Model Senior Secondary School and Government Middle School in Sector 45 on Thursday, a number of issues were flagged.

The team was led by CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur. On reaching the middle school in Sector 45, it was found that school in-charge Krishan Mohan was not present there. “The in-charge has not been coming for the past few days as he is on duty as a booth-level officer. We will ask the officials to give this role to someone else as the school is suffering in his absence. Further, the attendance of primary students here is also low,” Kaur noted.

Deputy director education Ravinder Kaur, who is an ex-officio member of CCPCR, was also a part of the official team visiting the schools. Though she remained unavailable for comment, she will meet the school in-charge before any action is taken, officials said.

The issue of garbage strewn around the schools was also highlighted. Harjinder Kaur said, “While GMSSS-45 was clean from the inside, there was garbage dumped outside its campus. In the middle school, trash was found inside the school as well and a part of the boundary wall was also missing. We will write to the municipal corporation to clear the garbage from here. Some issues with the buildings will also be taken up with the UT administration.”

Director school education Palika Arora also said that she would examine the issues that were highlighted.

Children were, meanwhile, found adhering to the Covid protocols and were happy to be back in schools. CCPCR had conducted a similar inspection on Tuesday at GMSSS-8 and officials said that these inspections will continue.

