...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh: Charges framed against advocate Salwan, his aide in bribery case

The case dates to August 2025 when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Salwan following a complaint that he was demanding a ₹30 lakh bribe

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

A special CBI court on Monday framed charges against Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) advocate Jatin Salwan and his associate Satnam Singh who were allegedly caught accepting 30 lakh bribe to influence a judicial officer in Bathinda.

The judge ordered the accused to be sent to judicial custody and adjourned the matter to May 18. (HT File)

Special judge Bhawna Jain observed that a prima facie case is made out against the accused and framed charges under Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy involving an agreement between two or more parties to commit an illegal act) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 7-A (influencing a public servant through personal influence or corrupt means) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case dates to August 2025 when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Salwan following a complaint that he was demanding a 30 lakh bribe. Complainant Harsimranjit Singh alleged the advocate sought the funds to influence a judicial officer in Bathinda to secure a favourable order in a matrimonial dispute involving his cousin. During a trap operation on August 14, 2025, Satnam Singh was allegedly caught accepting a portion of the bribe on Salwan’s behalf. While the defense has consistently maintained that the funds in question were legitimate professional fees, the CBI has argued that the demand was explicitly tied to the promised exertion of influence over the judiciary.

 
bribe prevention of corruption act
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Charges framed against advocate Salwan, his aide in bribery case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Charges framed against advocate Salwan, his aide in bribery case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.